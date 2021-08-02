PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Daily wage workers demonstrating against lockdown organised by All Karachi Hotel and Restaurant Welfare Association at Press Club, imposed by Government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic Tue, 3 Aug 2021, 12:26 AM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP85-020821 KARACHI: August 02 - Daily wage workers demonstrating against lockdown organised by All Karachi Hotel and Restaurant Welfare Association at Press Club, imposed by Government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi