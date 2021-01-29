Home Photos Feature Photos Customers purchasing vegetables from roadside vendor at Friday Bazaar PhotosFeature Photos Customers purchasing vegetables from roadside vendor at Friday Bazaar Fri, 29 Jan 2021, 8:26 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP42-290121 MULTAN: January 29 - Customers purchasing vegetables from roadside vendor at Friday Bazaar. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP42-290121 ALSO READ A vendor displaying cotton candy to attract the customers at Sadar Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying cotton candy to attract the customers at Sadar Road A vendor displaying different kind of dry fruits to attract the customers A vendor displaying free range chickens to attract the customers