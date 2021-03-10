CTO Shehzada Umar Abbas cutting the ribbon to inaugurate for the distribution of helmets among the motorcyclists during safety awareness campaign
APP32-100321 FAISALABAD: March 10 - CTO Shehzada Umar Abbas cutting the ribbon to inaugurate for the distribution of helmets among the motorcyclists during safety awareness campaign. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas

ALSO READ  CTO Shehzada Umar Abbas distributing helmets among the motorcyclists during safety awareness campaign

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR