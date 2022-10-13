Cricket players are in action during cricket match between Government Sadiq Din High School Bahawalpur and Danish School in the Under-16 School Cricket tournament organized by PCB

APP35-131022 BAHAWALPUR: October 13 – Cricket players are in action during cricket match between Government Sadiq Din High School Bahawalpur and Danish School in the Under-16 School Cricket tournament organized by PCB. APP/HBR/ABB/SSH
APP35-131022 BAHAWALPUR
APP36-131022 BAHAWALPUR: October 13 – Group photo of cricket players Under-16 at School Cricket tournament organized by PCB. APP/HBR/ABB/SSH

Cricket players in action during a cricket match between Hyderabad Blind Cricket Club and Multan Blind Cricket Club at all Pakistan 13th NBP T20 Blind Cricket tournament 2022-23 at sports ground

A match was played between Bahawalpur Royals vs. Hyderabad Hunters in the second match of the Pakistan Junior League at Gaddafi Stadium

Mohammad Imran Tahir takes a selfe with fans during the match between Bahawalpur Royals and Hyderabad Hunters in the second match of the Pakistan Junior League at Gaddafi Stadium

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich, Director Bahawalpur Museum Muhammad Zubair Rabbani is inspecting the book stall set up in the opening ceremony of 7 days on Shaan-e- Rahmatullah Alamin a part of Eid Milad-un-Nabi at the Bahawalpur Museum

Players in action during the Pakistan Junior League 2022 between Gujranwala Giants and Mardan Warriors at Gaddafi Stadium

England player David Malan playing shot during the 7th Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Pakistani Cricket Spectators enjoying and watching the match during the 7th Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium.

England Player Moeen Ali playing a shot during the 5th Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

England player celebrated the wicket of Pakistan player Mohammad Nawaz run out by Ali during the 5th Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Spectators enjoying match during the 5th Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium.

England player celebrated the wicket of Pakistan’s Captain Babar Azam wicket (catch Duckett ball Mark Wood) during the 5th Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium.

A view of cricket match of Quaidi-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 played between Northren and Southern Punjab teams at Iqbal Stadium

