Craftsmen sitting around the fire to keep themselves warm in chilled weather in the provincial capital
APP22-020121 LAHORE: January 02 - Craftsmen sitting around the fire to keep themselves warm in chilled weather in the provincial capital. APP photo Amir Khan
APP22-020121

ALSO READ  Labourers sitting fire to keep them warm during chilled weather in the provincial capital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR