Commissioner Nadeem ur Rehman Memon and DIG Pir Muhammad Shah cutting the ribbon for inauguration of 49th free eye camp organized by Hyderabad Host Lions Club International at Police Line Ground.

APP38-251122 HYDERABAD: November 25 – Commissioner Nadeem ur Rehman Memon and DIG Pir Muhammad Shah cutting the ribbon for inauguration of 49th free eye camp organized by Hyderabad Host Lions Club International at Police Line Ground. APP /AKS/ZID/SSH
A doctors examining a patient during 49th free eye camp organized by Hyderabad Host Lions Club International at Police Line Ground.

A group Photograph of Commissioner Income Tax Dr. Saqib Ahmed Khan, Addition Commissioner Income Tax Madam Farzana Gohar Ali eve on the Farewell ceremony on retirement of AC Safdar Saleem

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich giving injection to child to launch COVID-19 pediatric vaccination campaign for 5- to 11-year-old children, through USAID, is supporting the Government of Pakistan's aginst Covid-19

H.E Mr. Christian Turner, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan calls on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in his office in Federal Capital

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich, Director Bahawalpur Museum Muhammad Zubair Rabbani is inspecting the book stall set up in the opening ceremony of 7 days on Shaan-e- Rahmatullah Alamin a part of Eid Milad-un-Nabi at the Bahawalpur Museum

Commissioner Hazara Division and Deputy Commissioner Lower Indus Kohistan District briefing Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the rescue and relief activities in the flood affected areas of Indus Kohistan District within the Hazara region of Kyber Pakhtunkhwa

Group photo of Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Zeb Jaffar and National Commissioner Pakistan Girl Guides Association Maria Maud along with Country Head of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Markus Ruck Sabri at launching ceremony of National training of trainers 2022 badge on "Prevention & Elimination of Child Domestic Labour" in collaboration with (ILO) at Pakistan Girl Guides Association HQ

Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Zeb Jaffar along with Country Head of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Markus Ruck distributing certificates at launching ceremony of National training of trainers 2022 badge on "Prevention & Elimination of Child Domestic Labour" in collaboration with (ILO) at Pakistan Girl Guides Association HQ

Country Head of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Markus Ruck distributing certificates at launching ceremony of National training of trainers 2022 badge on "Prevention & Elimination of Child Domestic Labour" in collaboration with (ILO) at Pakistan Girl Guides Association HQ

Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Zeb Jaffar and Country Head of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Markus Ruck along with National Commissioner Pakistan Girl Guides Association Maria Maud Sabri cutting ribbon at launching ceremony of National training of trainers 2022 badge on "Prevention & Elimination of Child Domestic Labour" in collaboration with (ILO) at Pakistan Girl Guides Association HQ

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh is leading awareness Walk during Anti-Dengue Week at the Metropolitan Corporation

Commissioner Amir Khattak take keen interest in the photos, briefed by organizers during Tehreek -e-Pakistan books and Photo exhibition in collaboration with Nazaria-e-Pakistan Trust at Arts Council

