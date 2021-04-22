Home Photos General Coverage Photos Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghuman visiting Sasta Ramzan Bazaar at Jinnah... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghuman visiting Sasta Ramzan Bazaar at Jinnah Stadium Thu, 22 Apr 2021, 11:06 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP50-220421 SIALKOT: April 22 - Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghuman visiting Sasta Ramzan Bazaar at Jinnah Stadium. APP Photo by Munir Butt ALSO READ A large number of people purchasing daily commodities on the subsidized rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Masoom Shah Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of people purchasing daily commodities on the subsidized rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Masoom Shah Road A large number of people purchasing vegetables on the subsidized rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Masoom Shah Road A large number of people purchasing daily commodities from Sasta Ramzan Bazaar