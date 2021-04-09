Home Photos General Coverage Photos Commander Coast Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas plants a sapling to inaugurate Pakistan... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Commander Coast Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas plants a sapling to inaugurate Pakistan Navy Mangroves Plantation Campaign 2021 at Banbhore near Bin Qasim Fri, 9 Apr 2021, 11:05 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP42-090421 KARACHI: April 09 Commander Coast Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas plants a sapling to inaugurate Pakistan Navy Mangroves Plantation Campaign 2021 at Banbhore near Bin Qasim. APP APP43-090421KARACHI: April 09 Pakistan Navy troops planting saplings during Mangroves Plantation Campaign 2021 at Banbhore near Bin Qasim. APP APP44-090421KARACHI: April 09 Pakistan Navy troops plant saplings during Mangroves Plantation Campaign 2021 at Banbhore near Bin Qasim. APP ALSO READ Commander Coast Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas with PN officials offers dua after inauguration of Pakistan Navy Mangroves Plantation Campaign 2021 at Banbhore near Bin Qasim RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Commander Coast Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas with PN officials offers dua after inauguration of Pakistan Navy Mangroves Plantation Campaign 2021 at Banbhore near Bin... A view of newly planted palm trees along Srinagar Highway during Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2021 in Federal Capital Deputy Commissioner Ghizir Zameer Abbas planting a tree during the spring tree plantation campaign 2021