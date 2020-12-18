Home Photos Feature Photos Civil Defence officials distributing face mask among the motorcyclists at Ghanta Ghar... PhotosFeature Photos Civil Defence officials distributing face mask among the motorcyclists at Ghanta Ghar Chowk Fri, 18 Dec 2020, 5:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-181220 MULTAN: December 18 - Civil Defence officials distributing face mask among the motorcyclists at Ghanta Ghar Chowk. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP13-181220 ALSO READ ECOSOC chief calls for making available new coronavirus vaccines to all countries RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Bukhari says, over 500 Japanese IT companies keen to invest in Pakistan PDM responsible for hike in corona cases: SACM National COVID positivity surges at 7.59 percent; 2,447 patients critical