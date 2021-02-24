Home Photos General Coverage Photos City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary decorating police officers with badge after...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosCity Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary decorating police officers with badge after their promotion during a function at Police Lines Wed, 24 Feb 2021, 9:36 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP74-240221 FAISALABAD: February 24 - City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary decorating police officers with badge after their promotion during a function at Police Lines. APP photo by Tasawar AbbasALSO READ Provincial Ministers Yasmin Rashid and Raja Yasir Humayun attending function of Corona Virus Prevention Safe Campus ProjectRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORProvincial Ministers Yasmin Rashid and Raja Yasir Humayun attending function of Corona Virus Prevention Safe Campus ProjectSSP Operations Muhammad Afzal monitoring different tests of candidates for recruitment at Police LinesPolice officials conducting physical test of candidates during recruitment in police at Police Lines