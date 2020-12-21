Home Photos General Coverage Photos Christians preparing Christmas related stuff outside their houses in connection Christmas celebrations PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Christians preparing Christmas related stuff outside their houses in connection Christmas celebrations Mon, 21 Dec 2020, 7:29 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP48-211220 ISLAMABAD: December 21 - Christians preparing Christmas related stuff outside their houses in connection Christmas celebrations. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood APP48-211220 ALSO READ Christians preparing Christmas related stuff outside their houses in connection Christmas celebrations RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying and arranging Christmas related stuff to attract the customers at Saddar in connection with Christmas celebrations Christians preparing Christmas related stuff outside their houses in connection Christmas celebrations Christians preparing Christmas related stuff outside their houses in connection Christmas celebrations