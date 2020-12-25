Home Photos General Coverage Photos Christian females greeting each other at St. Xavier Cathedral Church to mark... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Christian females greeting each other at St. Xavier Cathedral Church to mark the Christmas celebrations Fri, 25 Dec 2020, 7:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-251220 HYDERABAD: December 25 Christian females greeting each other at St. Xavier Cathedral Church to mark the Christmas celebrations. APP photo by Akram Ali APP26-251220 ALSO READ Christian youngsters decorating a roadside in front of a church in connection Christmas celebrations RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People from Christian community busy in their religious rituals in Sacred Heart Cathedral to mark Christmas celebrations People from Christian community busy in their religious rituals in Sacred Heart Cathedral to mark Christmas celebrations A large number of people from Christian community attending special service during Christmas celebrations at Saint Johns Cathedral Church