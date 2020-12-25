Home Photos Feature Photos Christian female viewing the displayed stuff during Christmas celebrations at Saint Johns... PhotosFeature Photos Christian female viewing the displayed stuff during Christmas celebrations at Saint Johns Cathedral Church Fri, 25 Dec 2020, 8:14 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP56-251220 PESHAWAR: December 25 - Christian female viewing the displayed stuff during Christmas celebrations at Saint Johns Cathedral Church. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP56-251220 ALSO READ People from Christian community attending religious rituals at a church to mark the Christmas celebrations RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People from Christian community busy in their religious rituals in Sacred Heart Cathedral to mark Christmas celebrations People from Christian community busy in their religious rituals in Sacred Heart Cathedral to mark Christmas celebrations A large number of people from Christian community attending special service during Christmas celebrations at Saint Johns Cathedral Church