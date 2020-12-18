Home Photos Feature Photos Christian child taking keen interest in Santa Claus on a stall ahead... PhotosFeature Photos Christian child taking keen interest in Santa Claus on a stall ahead of Christmas celebrations Fri, 18 Dec 2020, 5:16 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-181220 PESHAWAR: December 18 Christian child taking keen interest in Santa Claus on a stall ahead of Christmas celebrations. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP05-181220 ALSO READ A vendor displaying model of Santa Claus and other Christmas stuff to attract customers at Urdu Bazaar in connection with upcoming Christmas celebrations RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying model of Santa Claus and other Christmas stuff to attract customers at Urdu Bazaar in connection with upcoming Christmas celebrations Christian decorating Christmas Tree on his stall at St. John Cathedral Church ahead of Christmas celebrations Christian girls taking selfie with Christmas tree after decorating Christmas Tree at St. Pual Church in connection with Christmas celebrations