Children posing for picture with the replica of a Gorilla at Soomra Saffari Park near Dokri
APP17-100121 LARKANA: January 10  Children posing for picture with the replica of a Gorilla at Soomra Saffari Park near Dokri. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP17-100121

ALSO READ  People enjoying boat ride in a pond at Soomra Saffari Park near Dokri

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR