Home Photos Feature Photos Children playing traditional game in front of their makeshift houses PhotosFeature Photos Children playing traditional game in front of their makeshift houses Tue, 22 Dec 2020, 5:30 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-221220 LARKANA: December 22 - Children playing traditional game in front of their makeshift houses. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP12-221220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Children playing on a horse statue installed along Canal Road BROGHIL: September 14 Players participating in polo match during Broghil Festival. APP BROGHIL: September 14 Players participating in traditional game during Broghil Festival. APP