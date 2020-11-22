Home Photos Feature Photos Children playing cricket in a local at ground PhotosFeature Photos Children playing cricket in a local at ground Sun, 22 Nov 2020, 8:35 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-221120 MULTAN: November 22 - Children playing cricket in a local at ground. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP23-221120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FAISALABAD: August 27 – A view of tent camp set up at Dhobi Ghat Ground in connection with the Holy Month of Muharramul Harram.... KARACHI: August 01 – Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanvi leading Eid ul Azha prayer at Nashtar Park Ground. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi