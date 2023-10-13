APP42-131023
HYDERABAD: October 13 – A large number of people participating in a rally outside press club while thousands of people protested across the country after Friday prayers against Israel’s siege and fierce bombing on the Gaza Strip in retaliation to Hamas attacks. APP/AKS/MAF/ABB
Children participating in a rally outside press club while thousands of people protested across the country after Friday prayers against Israel’s siege and fierce bombing on the Gaza Strip in retaliation to Hamas attacks
