APP43-131023 HYDERABAD: October 13 – Children participating in a rally outside press club while thousands of people protested across the country after Friday prayers against Israel’s siege and fierce bombing on the Gaza Strip in retaliation to Hamas attacks. APP/AKS/MAF/ABB
