APP59-191021 KARACHI: October 19 - Children participate in a celebration of Eid Milad-un- Nabi the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in Malir area. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
Drinks being served to the participants of the procession during celebration of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) in the city

Drinks being served to the participants of the procession during celebration of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) in the city

Charity food being served to the participants of the procession during celebration of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) in the city

An illuminated view of building of metropolitan decorated with colourful lights to celebration Eid-e-Mailad-un Nabi (PBUH)

CDA workers busy in installing lights on traffic signals in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebration

A girl reciting Naat during Naat Competition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at Sargodha Arts Council

Visitors taking interest in displayed calligraphy during exhibition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium of Arts Council

A vendor displaying decorative items for sell in the city in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebration

A large number of people attend the 398th Urs celebration at the shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Mian Mir Darbar

Visitors viewing the displayed Islamic Books during an exhibition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at University of Sargodha

DC Muhammad Asghar Joya addressing Serat Conference in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at Lari Adda

Visitors viewing the displayed stuff during an exhibition in connection with celebration of Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Week at University of Sargodha

