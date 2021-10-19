PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Children participate in a celebration of Eid Milad-un- Nabi the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in Malir area Tue, 19 Oct 2021, 10:59 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP59-191021 KARACHI: October 19 - Children participate in a celebration of Eid Milad-un- Nabi the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in Malir area. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP59-191021 KARACHI APP60-191021 KARACHI: October 19 – Children participate in a celebration of Eid Milad-un- Nabi the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in Malir area. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi