Home Photos Feature Photos Children jumping and bathing in a canal PhotosFeature Photos Children jumping and bathing in a canal Thu, 8 Apr 2021, 7:23 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP18-080421 HYDERABAD: April 08 Children jumping and bathing in a canal. APP photo by Farhan Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An elderly person enjoying bathing under the hand pump to get relief from hot weather in the city Children enjoying the bathing in the Channel Mori Canal during hot weather in the city Children bathing in a canal to get relief from hot weather