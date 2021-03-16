Home Photos Feature Photos Children filling their pots with water from hand pump at Makki Shah...PhotosFeature PhotosChildren filling their pots with water from hand pump at Makki Shah area Tue, 16 Mar 2021, 5:49 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-160321 HYDERABAD: March 16 Children filling their pots with water from hand pump at Makki Shah area. APP photo by Farhan KhanAPP12-160321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORGardner shifting flower pots on handcart at local nurseryWorker of Irrigation Department removing garbage from Gogera Branch Canal at Bootay Di Jhall Bridge for smooth flow of waterA worker preparing clay made pots at his workplace