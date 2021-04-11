Home Photos Feature Photos Children enjoying to play cricket in front of closed shops of Cloth... PhotosFeature Photos Children enjoying to play cricket in front of closed shops of Cloth Market in Provincial Capital Sun, 11 Apr 2021, 10:14 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP43-110421 KARACHI: April 11 - Children enjoying to play cricket in front of closed shops of Cloth Market in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi ALSO READ Children jumping and bathing in canal to get relief from hot weather in Provincial Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Labourers unloading variety of dates from truck at Fruit and Vegetable Market as the demand increased during Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak in... A view of low visibility of buildings due to dust storm in Provincial Capital Children jumping and bathing in canal to get relief from hot weather in Provincial Capital