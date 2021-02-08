Home Photos Feature Photos Children enjoying the bathing from water supply tanker at Jamshoro PhotosFeature Photos Children enjoying the bathing from water supply tanker at Jamshoro Mon, 8 Feb 2021, 10:16 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-060221 HYDERABAD: February 08 Children enjoying the bathing from water supply tanker at Jamshoro. APP photo by Farhan Khan ALSO READ Gypsy children enjoying swing in a local park RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Gypsy children enjoying swing in a local park Children performing in a tableau during a function to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day Company Bagh A Health Department staffer displaying COVID-19 vaccine at COVID -19 Vaccination Center at Liaquat University Hospital