Home Photos Feature Photos Children enjoying swings through an electric cable that fallen from a pole... PhotosFeature Photos Children enjoying swings through an electric cable that fallen from a pole at Faizabad Tue, 26 Jan 2021, 3:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP15-260121 RAWALPINDI: January 26 - Children enjoying swings through an electric cable that fallen from a pole at Faizabad. APP photo by Abid Zia APP15-260121 ALSO READ Children are playing and recording video with their cell phone on the roof freight train in Provincial Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Despite the ban children flying kites at a greenbelt of Karal Chowk An athlete trainer in giving training to children during Free Gymnastic Camp organized by Sargodha Sports Department Children are playing and recording video with their cell phone on the roof freight train in Provincial Capital