Children enjoying swing at closed Kamber - Shadadkot damaged railway track near Nazar Muhalla
APP16-080121 LARKANA: January 08  Children enjoying swing at closed Kamber - Shadadkot damaged railway track near Nazar Muhalla. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
