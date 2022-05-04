PhotosFeature Photos Children enjoy camel ride at the beach as thousands flocked to Sea view beach on the 2nd day of Eid-ul-Fitr. Wed, 4 May 2022, 9:22 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP23-040522 KARACHI: May 04 - Children enjoy camel ride at the beach as thousands flocked to Sea view beach on the 2nd day of Eid-ul-Fitr. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP23-040522 KARACHI: APP24-040522 KARACHI: May 04 – Residents of Karachi enjoy on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr at Playland. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP25-040522 KARACHI: May 04 – Residents of Karachi enjoy on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr at Playland. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi