Children are buying national flag from a vendors roadside stall to celebrate Independence Day

Children are buying national flag from a vendors roadside stall to celebrate Independence Day
APP34-090821 HYDERABAD: August 09  Children are buying national flag from a vendors roadside stall to celebrate Independence Day. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP35-090821
HYDERABAD: August 09  A woman buying T-shirt for her children from vendors roadside stall to celebrate Independence Day. APP photo by Farhan Khan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR