Chief Traffic Police Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat distributing National flags, caps and mug to the public on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations at Motorway Toll Plaza.

Chief Traffic Police Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat distributing National flags, caps and mug to the public on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations at Motorway Toll Plaza.
APP90-140822 PESHAWAR: August 14 - Chief Traffic Police Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat distributing National flags, caps and mug to the public on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations at Motorway Toll Plaza. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
Chief Traffic Police Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat distributing National flags, caps and mug to the public on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations at Motorway Toll Plaza.
APP90-140822 PESHAWAR:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR