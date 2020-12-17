Home Photos General Coverage Photos Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi handing over... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi handing over Scroll to Commander Pakistan Fleet at the induction ceremony of PNS TABUK at PN Dockyard Thu, 17 Dec 2020, 11:50 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP84-171220 KARACHI: December 17 - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi handing over Scroll to Commander Pakistan Fleet at the induction ceremony of PNS TABUK at PN Dockyard. APP APP84-171220 ALSO READ Chief Of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in a group photo with crew members of PNS TABUK after induction ceremony at PN Dockyard RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Chief Of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in a group photo with crew members of PNS TABUK after induction ceremony at... Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi reviewing the guard during induction ceremony of PNS TABUK at PN Dockyard Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad khan Niazi exchanging views with Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan, Mr Tarek Mohamed Dahroug at Naval Headquarters