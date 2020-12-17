Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi handing over Scroll to Commander Pakistan Fleet at the induction ceremony of PNS TABUK at PN Dockyard
ALSO READ  Chief Of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in a group photo with crew members of PNS TABUK after induction ceremony at PN Dockyard

