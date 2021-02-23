Home Photos General Coverage Photos Chief of the Naval Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in a group...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosChief of the Naval Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in a group photo with participants of PN Operational Commands Seminar 2020 Tue, 23 Feb 2021, 11:07 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP47-230221 KARACHI: February 23 - Chief of the Naval Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in a group photo with participants of PN Operational Commands Seminar 2020. APPALSO READ Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in a group photo with officials during visit to headquarters Pakistan Maritime Security AgencyRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORChief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi being briefed during visit to headquarters Pakistan Maritime Security AgencyChief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in a group photo with officials during visit to headquarters Pakistan Maritime Security AgencyChief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi reviewing the Guard of honor during visit to headquarters Pakistan Maritime Security Agency