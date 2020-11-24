Home Photos General Coverage Photos Chief of Naval staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in a group... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Chief of Naval staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in a group photo with members of Annual General Assembly and Executive Committee of National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) at Naval Headquarters Tue, 24 Nov 2020, 8:20 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-241120 ISLAMABAD: November 24 - Chief of Naval staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in a group photo with members of Annual General Assembly and Executive Committee of National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) at Naval Headquarters. APP APP32-241120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging view with Ambassador of China Nong Rong at Naval Headquarters KARACHI: November 11 – Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi being briefed on operational readiness of Pakistan Navy in Creeks... KARACHI: November 11 – Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visiting forward post of Pakistan Navy in Creeks area. APP