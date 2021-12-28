PhotosFeature Photos Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi giving away champion trophy to Jinnah House team during 59th Parents Day at Cadet College Petaro. Tue, 28 Dec 2021, 7:25 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP47-281221 JAMSHORO: December 28 Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi giving away champion trophy to Jinnah House team during 59th Parents Day at Cadet College Petaro. APP photo by Akram Ali APP47-281221 JAMSHORO: APP46-281221 JAMSHORO: December 28 Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi reviewing the guard of honour during 59th Parents Day at Cadet College Petaro. APP photo by Akram Ali APP48-281221 JAMSHORO: December 28 Students performing PT Show during 59th Parents Day held at Cadet College Petaro. APP photo by Akram Ali