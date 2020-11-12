Home Photos General Coverage Photos Chief of Naval staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi being briefed about... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Chief of Naval staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi being briefed about operational readiness of Pakistan Navy during his visit to Coastal areas of Turbat, Gwadar and Ormara to review operational preparedness and combat readiness Thu, 12 Nov 2020, 9:14 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP67-12 BALOCHISTAN: November 12 - Chief of Naval staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi being briefed about operational readiness of Pakistan Navy during his visit to Coastal areas of Turbat, Gwadar and Ormara to review operational preparedness and combat readiness. APP APP67-12 ALSO READ Chief of Naval staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in a group photo with crew members of Pakistan Navy aircraft during his visit to Coastal areas of Turbat, Gwadar and Ormara to review operational preparedness and combat readiness RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Chief of Naval staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in a group photo with crew members of Pakistan Navy aircraft during his visit to... Chief of Naval staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi being briefed about operational readiness of Pakistan Navy during his visit to coastal areas of... KARACHI: November 11 – Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visiting forward post of Pakistan Navy in Creeks area. APP