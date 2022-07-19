Chief Ministers of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo taking to media persons along with President & CEO of Barrick Gold Corporation, Mark Bristow

Chief Ministers of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo taking to media persons along with President & CEO of Barrick Gold Corporation, Mark Bristow
APP63-190722 ISLAMABAD: July 19 - Chief Ministers of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo taking to media persons along with President & CEO of Barrick Gold Corporation, Mark Bristow. APP
Chief Ministers of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo taking to media persons along with President & CEO of Barrick Gold Corporation, Mark Bristow
APP63-190722 ISLAMABAD
Chief Ministers of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo taking to media persons along with President & CEO of Barrick Gold Corporation, Mark Bristow
APP64-190722 ISLAMABAD: July 19 – President & CEO of Barrick Gold Corporation, Mark Bristow taking to media persons along with Chief Ministers of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR