Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi unveiling the plaque to inaugurate the Grand Asian University of Sialkot.

APP24-240922 SIALKOT: September 24 - Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi unveiling the plaque to inaugurate the Grand Asian University of Sialkot. APP
APP25-240922 SIALKOT: September 24 – Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi offering Dua after inaugurating the Grand Asian University of Sialkot. APP

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi addressing to the ceremony after inauguration of the Grand Asian University of Sialkot.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque unveiling the plaque to inaugurate National Incubation Center Hyderabad at old campus building

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhary Pervez Ellahi distributing allotment letter of the Punjab Press Club Housing Society

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh is cutting a ribbon to inaugurate 7 Days Anti-Polio Campaign at Hilal-e-Ahmer Hospital.

Commissioner Amir Khattak cutting ribbon to inaugurate the Tehreek-e-Pakistan books and Photo exhibition in collaboration with Nazaria-e-Pakistan Trust at Arts Council

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan cutting ribbob to inaugurate the Gilgit-Baltistan 1st Career Fest 2022 at High school No-01

Chief Minister Punjab, Hamza Shehbaz calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Sharif addressing during the Budget Session of the Punjab Assembly held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal.

Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb along with Turkish Ambassador H.E Mustafa Yurdakul cutting ribbon to inaugurate upgradation project of APP Urdu News Service.

Federal Minster on Religious Affair Mufti Abdul Shakoor cutting the ribbon to inaugurate different projects during his visit at Matroka Wafaq Amlak Board.

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz talking to media persons during press conference.

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz addressing to the PML-N Workers Convention

