APP50-261222 GILGIT: December 26 - Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid sign MOU between Works Department (PMU) and MM Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Consultancy agreement for detailed design and construction supervision for construction of Dariel, Tanger Expressway. APP/AHN/IQJ/FHA
Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Officials presenting cheque to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for Flood affectees

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan chairing the 10th meeting of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Board.

Inspector General of Police Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Saeed Wazir in a group photo with winner Team Chilas during the Inter Region Football Cup

Minister Tourism Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Nasir Ali visiting the stall during Bam-e-Dunya Flim festival to pay tribute to mountain women

Complete ban to be imposed on manufacture, delivery, sale, use of plastic bags across GB

A group photo of winners of 3rd Pakistan Mountains Pride Awards during closing ceremony of 12th Pakistan Mountain Festival organized by Devcom-Pakistan and Pakistan National Council of the Arts

Gilgit-Baltistan music performance at the 3rd Pakistan Mountains Pride Awards closing ceremony, organized by Devcom-Pakistan and Pakistan National Council of the Arts

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan representative signing MOU with Pakistan Software Export Board representative during Pakistan Regulatory Modernization Initiative Ceremony in a local hotel

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Government Effectiveness Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan addressing the MOU signing ceremony in a local hotel

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan addressing during his visit to Police Public School.

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan inaugurating Technology and learning center during his visit to Police Public School.

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan dropping wheat seeds during the tree plantation of autumnal and self supporting program of Agriculture and Live Stock

