PM China Visit

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan in a meeting with the Prince Rahim Aga Khan

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan in a meeting with the Prince Rahim Aga Khan
APP48-090624 GILGIT: June 09 - Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan in a meeting with the Prince Rahim Aga Khan. APP/AHS/TZD
Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan in a meeting with the Prince Rahim Aga Khan
APP48-090624
GILGIT: June 09 –
Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan in a meeting with the Prince Rahim Aga Khan
APP47-090624
GILGIT: June 09 – Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan presenting memento to Prince Rahim Aga Khan.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services