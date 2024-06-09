Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan in a meeting with the Prince Rahim Aga Khan

- AJK PM grieves over tragic road accident in Neelam Valley
- Spectators watching cricket match between India and Pakistan on big screen at Arts Council during ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup in New York
- PM praises Team Pakistan for good display of bowling against India in ICC T20 World Cup
- A large number of spectators watching T-20 cricket match between Pakistan and India during ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on big screens installed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
- Islamic Affairs Ministry Receives 460 Pilgrims from 47 Countries Within Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Guests Program
Pakistan's National News Agency