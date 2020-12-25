Home Photos National Photos Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal standing in the respect of national anthem... PhotosNational Photos Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal standing in the respect of national anthem after hoisting the national flag during a function to mark birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Ziarat Residency Fri, 25 Dec 2020, 8:25 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP69-251220 QUETTA: December 25 - Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal standing in the respect of national anthem after hoisting the national flag during a function to mark birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Ziarat Residency. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer APP69-251220