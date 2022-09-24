Chief Justice of Pakistan Hon’ble Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial distributing Certificate of appreciation to the participants during 9th International Judicial Conference at Supreme Court.

APP34-240922 ISLAMABAD: September 24 - Chief Justice of Pakistan Hon’ble Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial distributing Certificate of appreciation to the participants during 9th International Judicial Conference at Supreme Court. APP
Chief Justice of Pakistan Hon’ble Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial presenting souvenir to the Chief Justice, Federal Shariat Court Hon’ble Mr. Justice Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwer during 9th International Judicial Conference at Supreme Court

Chief Justice of Pakistan Hon’ble Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial presenting souvenir to the Secretary Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan Ms. Riffat Inam Butt during 9th International Judicial Conference at Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Hon’ble Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial presenting souvenir to the Judge Supreme court of Pakistan, Hon’ble Mrs. Justice Ayesha A. Malik during 9th International Judicial Conference at Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Hon’ble Mr. Justice Umar Ata Bandial addressing to the participants during 9th International Judicial Conference at Supreme Court.

Security personnel distributing food among flood victims at makeshift relief camp for flood displaced people at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Stadium.

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Amir Fida Paracha distributing relief goods among the flood victim in Larkana District

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Amir Fida Paracha distributing Relief Package among the Flood Affected Families in Nawabshah

Volunteers are distributing food packets to flood affected peoples in flood relief camp at Zubeydah Girls Collage

Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed giving certificate to a position holder during Roots International Schools and Colleges & MIUC organizes high achievers ceremony

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributing allotment letters among the members of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) at Lawyers’ Convention in Jinnah Convention Center

Senator Prince Ahmed Omer Ahmedzai presenting certificate of appreciation to Federal Secretary Communications/Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha on keeping road network opened to traffic in minimum possible time during recent rainfall and subsequent floods

