Home Photos Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed Khan... PhotosSports Photos Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed Khan playing in cricket match between Media Combined XI and Parliamentarians during “Islamabad the Beautiful Cricket Gala T-10” at Shalimar Cricket Ground Sun, 20 Dec 2020, 5:34 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP02-201220 ISLAMABAD: December 20 - Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed Khan playing in cricket match between Media Combined XI and Parliamentarians during "Islamabad the Beautiful Cricket Gala T-10" at Shalimar Cricket Ground. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP02-201220 ALSO READ Chief Guest President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan in a group photograph with special persons team during "Islamabad the Beautiful Cricket Gala T-10" at Shalimar Cricket Ground RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Chief Guest President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan in a group photograph with special persons team during “Islamabad the Beautiful Cricket... Chief Guest President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan in a group photograph with winning team Parliamentarians XI Captain Chairman Senate Standing... Chief Guest President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan awarding trophy to winning team captain Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and...