Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani along with senators participating in collective Dua’a (prayers) for the people affected by floods throughout the country at Parliament House.

APP16-260822 ISLAMABAD: August 26 – Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani along with senators participating in collective Dua'a (prayers) for the people affected by floods throughout the country at Parliament House. APP
Princess Sarah Zeid, Special Advisor on Mother and Child Nutrition World Food Program (WFP) called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at Parliament House

Displaced people affected by distractive flood set their camps on the roadside at Qasimabad

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani presiding over a meeting of the Senate House Business Advisory Committee at Parliament House

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani exchanging views with Mr. Hamid Abbas Lafta, Ambassador of the republic of Iraq at Parliament House

Floods, rains caused havoc in Balochistan, routine life paralyzed

Flood affected persons crossing through flooded field near Basti Akbarpu after torrential rains triggered floods which wreaked havoc across provinces

Flood affected people traveling on the boat heading towards safe areas at Mohammadpur Ghota

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Senators offering Fateha on the sad demise of the mother of the Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani, Former Chief Minister of Balochistan at his residence

Foreign Minister of Togolese Republic Mr. Robert Dussey calling on Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at the Parliament House

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani exchanges views with Chinese Ambassador , Mr. Nong Rong at Parliament House

Foreign Minister of Togolese Republic Mr. Robert Dussey called on Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at the Parliament House

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani exchanging views with Ms. Ruth Mukwana section chief of Asia -Pacific, Caribbean, Latin America, Unocha at the Parliament House

Chairman Senate reiterates Pakistan’s stance of One-China policy