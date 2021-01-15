Chairman Ruet-e-Halal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad addressing at Ittehad-e-Ummat Conference at Badshahi Masjid
APP36-150121 LAHORE: January 15  Chairman Ruet-e-Halal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad addressing at Ittehad-e-Ummat Conference at Badshahi Masjid. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch
APP36-150121

ALSO READ  Leader of Hezb-Ewahadat-e-Islami, Afghanistan, Ustad Karim Khalili posing for a group photo with the DG, Chairman BOG, Directors and Research faculty of the Institute of Strategic Studies

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR