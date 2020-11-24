Home Photos National Photos Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Afridi in a meeting with Karachi-based... PhotosNational Photos Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Afridi in a meeting with Karachi-based members of the newly constituted Cultural Advisory Board at Governor’s House Tue, 24 Nov 2020, 9:20 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP45-241120 KARACHI: November 24 - Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Afridi in a meeting with Karachi-based members of the newly constituted Cultural Advisory Board at Governor's House. APP APP45-241120 ALSO READ People of Pakistan united on Kashmir issue: governor RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Transforming challenges into opportunities for national stability & prosperity, duty of Armed Forces : COAS Pakistan to continue exposing India, not let world be misled by propaganda: FO Spokesperson India must not take Pakistan’s desire for peace as weakness; armed forces fully prepared: Snr Security Official