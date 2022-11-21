Chairman Pakistan Ullema Council and Special Representative of Prime Minister of Pakistan for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi is holding a press conference at Jamia Manzoorul Salamiya

Chairman Pakistan Ullema Council and Special Representative of Prime Minister of Pakistan for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi is holding a press conference at Jamia Manzoorul Salamiya
APP40-211122 LAHORE: November21 - Chairman Pakistan Ullema Council and Special Representative of Prime Minister of Pakistan for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi is holding a press conference at Jamia Manzoorul Salamiya. APP/MHA/IQJ/TZD/FHA
Chairman Pakistan Ullema Council and Special Representative of Prime Minister of Pakistan for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi is holding a press conference at Jamia Manzoorul Salamiya
APP40-211122 LAHORE