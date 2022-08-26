Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari distributes relief cheques among the flood water affectees of Sukkur Barrage

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari distributes relief cheques among the flood water affectees of Sukkur Barrage
APP69-260822 SUKKUR: August 26 - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari distributes relief cheques among the flood water affectees of Sukkur Barrage. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro
Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari distributes relief cheques among the flood water affectees of Sukkur Barrage
APP69-260822 SUKKUR:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif talking to media persons along with Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during visiting Sukkur Barrage

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif talking to media persons along with Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during visiting Sukkur...

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visiting Sukkur Barrage.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visiting Sukkur Barrage.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif distributing cheques among the best performing Pakistani athletes in Common Wealth Games 2022 and Islamic Solidarity Games 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif distributing cheques among the best performing Pakistani athletes in Common Wealth Games 2022 and Islamic Solidarity Games 2022

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visiting at a relief camp set up for Rain-affected people at Ratodero

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visiting at a relief camp...

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visiting at a relief camp set up for Rain-affected people at Ratodero

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visiting at a relief camp...

Assistant Commissioner Hudebiya Jamali distributes tents among flood victims in Nasirabad District

Assistant Commissioner Hudebiya Jamali distributes tents among flood victims in Nasirabad District

Bilawal proposes constituting ‘Oversight Committee’ to resolve issues of non-Muslim Pakistanis

Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meeting with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, H.E. Hun Sen at his palace in Phnom Penh

Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meeting with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, H.E. Hun Sen at his palace in...

Bilawal

UN must play role to ensure human rights in IIOJK: Bilawal

Bilawal, Korean FM agree ro strengthen bilateral ties

Bilawal, Korean FM agree to strengthen bilateral ties

KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan presenting flowers and cheques to the families of martyrs of police.

KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan presenting flowers and cheques to the families of martyrs of police.

President Dr. Arif Alvi giving away the cheques of insurance claims settled by the Federal Insurance Ombudsman among the complainants at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Dr. Arif Alvi giving away the cheques of insurance claims settled by the Federal Insurance Ombudsman among the complainants at Aiwan-e-Sadr.