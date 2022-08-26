PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari distributes relief cheques among the flood water affectees of Sukkur Barrage Fri, 26 Aug 2022, 10:06 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP69-260822 SUKKUR: August 26 - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari distributes relief cheques among the flood water affectees of Sukkur Barrage. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro APP69-260822 SUKKUR: