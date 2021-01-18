Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah distributing free property rights documents of New Labour City Flats among the poor labourers
APP70-180121 SUKKUR: January 18 - Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah distributing free property rights documents of New Labour City Flats among the poor labourers. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

ALSO READ  Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah offering dua after inaugurate Childrens Emergency Room at Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Hospital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR