Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offering Fateha at the grave of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on the 2nd day of Eidul Azha at Ghari Khudda Bakhsh
Mon, 11 Jul 2022, 10:52 PM
APP36-110722 LARKANA: July 11 - Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offering Fateha at the grave of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on the 2nd day of Eidul Azha at Ghari Khudda Bakhsh. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro LARKANA