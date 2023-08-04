Chairman ChildLife Foundation Iqbal Adamjee, Trustee Suhail Tabba, Ahsan Rabbani and others present a memento to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at their program at Dr. Ruth K. M. Pfau Civil Hospital

Chairman ChildLife Foundation Iqbal Adamjee, Trustee Suhail Tabba, Ahsan Rabbani and others present a memento to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at their program at Dr. Ruth K. M. Pfau Civil Hospital.
APP91-030823 KARACHI: August 03 - Chairman ChildLife Foundation Iqbal Adamjee, Trustee Suhail Tabba, Ahsan Rabbani and others present a memento to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at their program at Dr. Ruth K. M. Pfau Civil Hospital. APP/ABB/ZID
Chairman ChildLife Foundation Iqbal Adamjee, Trustee Suhail Tabba, Ahsan Rabbani and others present a memento to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at their program at Dr. Ruth K. M. Pfau Civil Hospital
APP91-030823 KARACHI:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Chancellor ZABIST Dr. Azar Fazal Pechuho, and Minister Labour Saeed Ghani cut the ribbon to inaugurate Govt Polytechnic Institute Azambasti adopted by SZABIST, ZABTech (itv).Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Chancellor ZABIST Dr. Azar Fazal Pechuho, and Minister Labour Saeed Ghani cut the ribbon to inaugurate Govt Polytechnic Institute Azambasti adopted by SZABIST, ZABTech (itv)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Chancellor ZABIST Dr. Azar Fazal Pechuho, and Minister Labour Saeed Ghani cut the ribbon to...

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah speaks at inauguration ceremony of the Accelerated Digital Learning Pro- gram (ADLP) - Digital Micro School set up by Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) in collaboration with Teach The World Foundation at Razakabad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah speaks at inauguration ceremony of the Accelerated Digital Learning Pro- gram (ADLP) – Digital Micro School set...

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah speaks at the launching ceremony of Sindh Water Policy at a local hotel

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah speaks at the launching ceremony of Sindh Water Policy at a local hotel

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Minister Education Syed Sardar Shah cuts the ribbon to inaugurate the Accelerated Digital Learning Program (ADLP) - Digital Micro School set up by Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) in collaboration with Teach the World Foundation at Razakabad.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Minister Education Syed Sardar Shah cuts the ribbon to inaugurate the Accelerated Digital Learning Program...

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Provincial Ministers launches 'Sindh Water Policy' at a local hotel

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Provincial Ministers launches ‘Sindh Water Policy’ at a local hotel

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `Syed Abdullah Shah - Personality and his Role' organized by Dr. Jameel Jalbi Research Library at Naseem Shaheen Auditorium of Karachi University

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `Syed Abdullah Shah – Personality and his Role’ organized by Dr. Jameel Jalbi Research Library...

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah speaks at the inauguration ceremony of Govt. Polytechnic Institute Azambasti adopted by SZABIST, ZABTech (ITV)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah speaks at the inauguration ceremony of Govt. Polytechnic Institute Azambasti adopted by SZABIST, ZABTech (ITV)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over a law-and-order meeting Provincial Ministers and Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon are seen attending the meeting at SSP Office Kandhkot -Kashmore

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over a law-and-order meeting Provincial Ministers and Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon are seen...

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inspects Mortar Shell recovered from the possession of dacoits after operation in the Kashmore area

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inspects Mortar Shell recovered from the possession of dacoits after operation in the Kashmore area

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah holding a post-budget press conference at the Sindh Assembly's auditorium

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah holding a post-budget press conference at the Sindh Assembly’s auditorium

CM, UAE Consul General discuss rehabilitation of flood affectees

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condolence with father Sudhu Mal and children of Shaheed Police official Kishore Kumar at Gharibabad Mohalla Naudero, who martyred during the encounter with robbers in the Kacha area of Ghotki

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condolence with father Sudhu Mal and children of Shaheed Police official Kishore Kumar at Gharibabad Mohalla Naudero,...