Home Photos General Coverage Photos Central Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Usman Dar talking to media persons during... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Central Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Usman Dar talking to media persons during by-election in the constituency NA-75 Daska Sat, 10 Apr 2021, 9:16 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP46-100421 DASKA: April 10 - Central Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Usman Dar talking to media persons during by-election in the constituency NA-75 Daska. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt ALSO READ Polling Staff collect election material from District Election Office for the by-election at NA-75 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani and Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq jointly talking to media persons about security arrangements during by-election in... Presiding Officer marking thumb of voter before issuing ballot paper during by-election in constituency NA-75 Sialkot-IV Daska Polling Staff collect election material from District Election Office for the by-election at NA-75