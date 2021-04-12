Home Photos Feature Photos CDA workers busy in fixing cemented blocks on footpath at G-8 Sector... PhotosFeature Photos CDA workers busy in fixing cemented blocks on footpath at G-8 Sector in Federal Capital Mon, 12 Apr 2021, 6:56 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-120421 ISLAMABAD: April 12 CDA workers busy in fixing cemented blocks on footpath at G-8 Sector in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk ALSO READ A vendor arranging and displaying old clothes to attract the customers at his setup in Federal Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An attractive view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming at roadside greenbelt in Federal Capital A vendor arranging and displaying old clothes to attract the customers at his setup in Federal Capital A vendor arranging and displaying watermelons to attract the customers at his roadside setup in Federal Capital